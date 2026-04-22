Armenian national pleads guilty in Texas to smuggling U.S. tech to Russia

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The Brief Armenian national Kamo Kirakosyan pleaded guilty to illegally exporting U.S. goods, including semiconductor components, to Russia via Armenia. The scheme aimed to evade U.S. sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by using straw purchases and false end-user information. Kirakosyan faces up to five years in federal prison, with a sentencing date yet to be determined by a federal judge.



An Armenian national pleaded guilty on Wednesday to taking part in a scheme to illegally export U.S. goods to Russia through Armenia, violating federal export laws, according to a federal court in Austin.

Guilty plea in semiconductor export conspiracy

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Kamo Kirakosyan admitted to conspiring with others from February 2022 through at least August 2024 to export and reexport items subject to U.S. Export Administration Regulations without obtaining required licenses from the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

The goods include items that could be used in semiconductor manufacturing.

According to court documents, Kirakosyan acted as a straw purchaser for co-conspirators shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the United States imposed expanded sanctions and export restrictions on Moscow.

Evading sanctions via Armenian "straw purchases"

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 2: The Armenian flag, known as Red-blue-orange tricolour stands beside the EU flag during a bilateral meeting in the Europa building, the EU Council headquarter on December 2, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. Armenian Foreign M Expand

What they're saying:

Authorities said Kirakosyan falsely represented himself to U.S. companies as the end buyer in Armenia while concealing that the goods were destined for Russia. Despite requests from U.S. companies for end-user information, prosecutors said he did not provide truthful details.

As part of the scheme, Kirakosyan also instructed a co-conspirator to open a bank account in Armenia to help evade sanctions, according to court records.

Federal charges and extradition from Germany

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

One of the companies involved in the conspiracy was placed on the U.S. Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals list on Feb. 23, 2023, subjecting it to blocking sanctions and prohibiting transactions with U.S. individuals and entities.

Kirakosyan was initially charged in July 2024 and was extradited from Germany to the United States in August 2025.

Sentencing, maximum penalties

What's next:

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and faces up to five years in prison. A federal judge will determine his sentence at a later date.