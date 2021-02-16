As 3.1M Texans lose power, Gov. Abbott declares ERCOT reform an emergency item

As 3.1 million Texans face winter storms without power, State Gov. Greg Abbott declares the reform of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) an emergency item this legislative session.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90% of the state's electric load.

As the sole operator for the region, ERCOT schedules power on an electric grid that connects more than 46,500 miles of transmission lines and more than 680 generation units.

Another winter storm to impact southeast Texas: What you need to know

Gov. Abbott is calling on the legislature to investigate ERCOT and ensure Texans never again experience power outages on the scale they have seen over the past several days.

Advertisement

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours," said Gov. Abbott. "Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable."

The governor hopes that by making this an emergency item, the state legislature can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions.

According to CenterPoint Energy, they were able to restart the process of rotating outages Monday night but the process was halted due to another ERCOT order to reduce electric delivery.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR LATEST ALERTS IN YOUR AREA