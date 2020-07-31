ATCEMS: Body found in field in East Travis County
ELGIN, Texas - A body has been found in a field in Elgin, Texas. According to ATCEMS, the body was found in a field near the 14000 block of FM 1100 in East Travis County.
ATCEMS has left the scene but warn the public to expect a law enforcement presence in the area for an investigation.
Travis County Sherriff's Office deputies are assisting Round Rock police with the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.