ATCEMS: Body found in field in East Travis County

A body has been found in a field in Elgin, Texas. According to ATCEMS, the body was found in a field near the 14000 block of FM 1100 in East Travis County.

ATCEMS has left the scene but warn the public to expect a law enforcement presence in the area for an investigation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Travis County Sherriff's Office deputies are assisting Round Rock police with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.