Developing

ATCEMS: Three injured in North Austin collision

Published 
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three people have been injured in a North Austin collision. 

ATCEMS says the collision occurred at 6900 - 74000 North Interstate 35 SB near E. Anderson Lane in North Austin. 

According to officials, three patients have been reported with non-life-threatening injuries. Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.  

Initial reports from ATCEMS say that 5 cars and an "18-wheeler" are involved in a "pin-in" collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 