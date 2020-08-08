ATCEMS: Three injured in North Austin collision

Three people have been injured in a North Austin collision.

ATCEMS says the collision occurred at 6900 - 74000 North Interstate 35 SB near E. Anderson Lane in North Austin.

According to officials, three patients have been reported with non-life-threatening injuries. Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

Initial reports from ATCEMS say that 5 cars and an "18-wheeler" are involved in a "pin-in" collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.