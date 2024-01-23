Expand / Collapse search

ATCEMS Twitter/X account compromised

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - ATCEMS says one of its social media accounts has been compromised.

ATCEMS's Twitter/X account was reported compromised on Jan. 23. 

In the interim, all breaking news, incident updates and safety messaging will be posted on Facebook.

ATCEMS says it is working diligently to correct the issue.