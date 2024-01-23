ATCEMS Twitter/X account compromised
AUSTIN, Texas - ATCEMS says one of its social media accounts has been compromised.
ATCEMS's Twitter/X account was reported compromised on Jan. 23.
In the interim, all breaking news, incident updates and safety messaging will be posted on Facebook.
MORE AUSTIN NEWS
- Art Acevedo, former Austin police chief, pulls out of city position
- City of Austin publicly apologizes for APD mishandling of sexual assault cases
- Accused police impersonator posted photos in uniform on Instagram: affidavit
ATCEMS says it is working diligently to correct the issue.