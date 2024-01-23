Accused police impersonator posted photos in uniform on Instagram: affidavit

A man accused of impersonating an Austin police officer has been allegedly posting photos of himself in uniform on his social media accounts since July 2020, according to an arrest affidavit.

35-year-old Sean Michael Macdonald of Pflugerville was arrested on Jan. 22 for false identification as a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor.

The arrest affidavit says the investigation began on Jan. 15 when Austin police officers began sharing photos of a person wearing what appeared to be a patrol officer's uniform. The photos had been posted to Instagram and Facebook.

The photos also showed a name affixed to the uniform: "Macdonald 6415". It was determined he was not a known and sworn Austin police officer.

The affidavit describes eight photos posted publicly on Instagram, showing the man wearing a navy "Battle Dress Uniform" (BDU) style shirt with official-looking shoulder and badge patches. He was also pictured wearing a fully equipped gun belt with a baton, gun and holster, pepper spray pouch, a double magazine pouch and a Taser.

The photos posted also depicted the interior of an APD patrol car and the in-car computer. Another post showed an Austin police badge covered with a blue-line mourning band and blue ribbon behind it for SPO Jorge Pastore, who had been killed in the line of duty on Nov. 11, 2023.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo shared from APD allegedly of Macdonald in uniform (Austin Police Department)

Detectives were able to identify the suspect in the photos as Macdonald by comparing his driver's license photo to the photos posted, says the affidavit. Detectives also spoke with the officer who had initially become aware of the photos.

That officer discovered he had a common acquaintance with Macdonald, who told him that Macdonald had told them he was an actual police officer. That witness also put police in contact with another person Macdonald was in contact with.

The second witness showed detectives screenshots of texts they had from Macdonald where he claimed he was a police officer, as well as provided photos, including one of a patrol car that had been struck by a drunk driver.

Investigators also found an APD report where Macdonald had identified himself to a neighbor as an Austin police officer in a vehicle burglary case.

Macdonald was also determined to have never held a Texas peace officer license or have even been a cadet for the Austin Police Department.