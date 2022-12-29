ATCEMS warns against distracted driving citing alarming statistics

Austin-Travis County EMS is asking people not to head into the New Year distracted.

In a Twitter post, they say distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes in the U.S., and much of that distraction is caused by texting while driving.

New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that even though 96 percent of drivers say texting/emailing while driving is a serious or very serious threat to their safety, 39 percent admit to having read a text or email while driving in the past month, and 29 percent admit to typing one.

AAA says, "5 seconds of reading an email is like driving the entire length of a football field blindfolded."

ATCEMS says studies also show that using your phone to send a text while driving can have the same effect on your reaction time as drinking four beers in an hour and then driving. They say that means is that it can be just as dangerous to text and drive as it is to drive while intoxicated.

Distracted driving claimed 3,142 lives across the U.S. in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. ATCEMS says cell phone use or texting while driving was a factor in 13% of all deadly distracted driving accidents and 9% of distracted driving injury crashes.

AAA tips to help prevent texting and emailing while driving: