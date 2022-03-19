'Atlanta' Season 3 premiere closes out SXSW 2022 Film Festival

The premiere of the third season of FX's Atlanta closed out the SXSW Film Festival on Saturday, March 19.

Actors Donald Glover ("Earn Marks") and Zazie Beetz ("Van") joined Director Hiro Murai and executive producers Stephen Glover and Stefani Robinson on the Paramount Theatre red carpet.

The third season of FX's comedy-drama follows Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles and the rest of the crew while on a tour in Europe.

This new season comes after a four-year break. When asked about the content within the new season, Donald Glover wanted to remind viewers that it was written in 2019- pre-pandemic times.

Glover noted that the first few episodes are very "cinematic."

The third season premieres on March 24 at 9 p.m. CT on FX.

