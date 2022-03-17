SXSW 2022: Concert posters & artists at Flatstock 77

Some of the world's top concert poster artists are in Austin for SXSW and their works will be on display, and for sale, at Flatstock 77. The show features posters of varying styles, colors, and techniques by the artists who created them.

FOX 7 Austin spoke to one of the artists, Neal Williams, who talked about his work and the event. MADE Lab's Tom Davenport and Seth Brewton also chatted with FOX 7 Austin about screen printing.

Flatstock 77 provides the American Poster Institute with a way to present poster artists collectively while showcasing the breadth of styles they represent. The American Poster Institute is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to serving the poster artist community and promoting the art form.

All SXSW registrants can attend Flatstock 77. It's free and also open to the public as well. The event is from March 17-19 from 11:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m at the Austin Convention Center Exhibit Hall 4 and 5.

There will also be music performances on the Flatstock 77 Stage featuring official Showcasing Artists.

