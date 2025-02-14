Attempted traffic stop on stolen car in Pflugerville leads to officer-involved shooting

The Brief Officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, which then crashed into a patrol car. The suspect led police on a foot chase and officers say they pulled a handgun, leading to an officer firing their weapon. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.



A traffic stop attempt on a stolen vehicle in Pflugerville led to an officer-involved shooting, says the city.

What we know:

Around 3:40 p.m. Feb. 14, officers were attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Lincolns Sparrow Cove.

The vehicle collided with a patrol car and came to a stop. The suspect then fled on foot and officers pursued.

The city says during this pursuit, officers say they saw the suspect produce a handgun. An officer fired their duty weapon.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid at the scene before the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A firearm with a high-capacity magazine was recovered at the scene, says the city.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or the officer involved.

Local perspective:

The chase ended only a few homes down from Gose Franco.

"I wish it would just go away, ha," said Franco.

This is not how he thought his Valentine’s Day would go.

France said it’s a normally quiet neighborhood, but on Friday afternoon, it was swarmed with police.

"I was out here trying to get ready to take my grandson back home, and I didn't hear anything because I was in and out, in and out, then I saw police cars," said Franco.

One of his neighbors caught the end of the chase.

"He heard a loud crash and four shots," said Franco.

Police have blocked off the entrance to the end of the street with police tape, so Pflugerville could continue to investigate the scene. In the meantime, neighbors are just ready to get back to normal.

"It’s a nice neighborhood," said Franco. "We enjoy it here. I like the peaceful neighborhood."

What's next:

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative leave, per policy.

The Texas Rangers will be leading the investigation.