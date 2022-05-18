Attorney: Florida deputy's Taser ignited fire at gas station during arrest of motorcyclist

Earlier this year, surveillance video was released that showed the end of an apparent pursuit between a motorcycle rider and Osceola County deputies at a Wawa gas station in Florida, where a fire erupted shortly after.

The 26-year-old motorcycle rider, later identified as John Beretta, was seriously burned, suffering third-degree burns to 75% of his body, and remains hospitalized, according to his attorneys Mark NeJame and Albert Yonfa (Nejame's office is also representing the victims in the unrelated deputy-involved shooting outside a Target in Kissimmee).

Three deputies were hurt in the fire – two with minor injuries, and one with third-degree burns who also remains hospitalized, according to officials.

On Wednesday, attorney Mark NeJame demanded the Florida Department of Law Enforcement open an investigation and for Osceola County Sheriff's Office to release more information about the February incident.

Back in February, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the incident began after deputies received reports of people on motorcycles pointing guns at other vehicles. That reportedly led to a pursuit, which ended at the Wawa gas station.

Beretta's attorney said the man was not pointing guns at other vehicles and was at the gas station to fill up on his way home. NeJame also alleged that after his client was tackled by deputies, his motorcycle was knocked over and gas spilled on the ground, which was sparked after by a deputy's Taser.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services also released its investigative report on Wednesday. That report said Beretta was not expected to survive his injuries.

Credit: Family of John Beretta

In February, an eyewitness described what happened from their perspective at the gas station.



"They get to the car and they was like ‘get on the ground!’ They're arresting the guy. We hear the Taser going off. All of a sudden you see a big flame go into the air!"