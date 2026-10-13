'ATX-ARCH: Space Poetry': New documentary project focuses on city's architecture, design

The Brief Austin filmmaker Gustavo Bernal's latest documentary film is focused on the city's architecture, design "ATX-ARCH: Space Poetry" features poetic sound, black-and-white imagery, and testimonies from 29 architects and designers A crowdfunding campaign is underway to help fund post-production; the campaign ends on Oct. 21



A local filmmaker is inviting audiences to rethink how we live in and shape Austin in his latest documentary project.

"ATX-ARCH: Space Poetry" is a film seeking to show architecture as "culture, memory, and community" by utilizing poetic sound, black-and-white imagery and testimonies from Austin designers and architects.

The public can also contribute to the project through a crowdfunding campaign.

ATX-ARCH: Space Poetry

What they're saying:

Filmmaker Gustavo Bernal began this project in 2024.

"Basically the idea was an exploration of the landscape sounds of Austin, which it was through the voices of 29 individuals who are members of the design community," Bernal said.

The 29 individual testimonies are to show "how buildings are shaped by values, histories, beliefs, and experiences," says the campaign.

"It originally started as just like that vision of the city and the work of how the architects are building the city. And how the city is growing but then evolved into a preservation initiative later on because one of the members…one of the architects who was recorded suddenly passed away last year, so then we decided that we need to preserve those voices for a future community, for the community and for new generations," he added.

The film is shot in black and white in an effort to create a "shared canvas," showing that architecture is "everywhere, impacting everyone, even unnoticed," says the campaign.

"I've been involved in photography and filmmaking with architects. I work with construction companies and nonprofits, but I wanted to pay tribute to this community who are giving me so much," Bernal said. "I work for them and I admire the work they do, but I wanted something that is beyond what I do on a regular basis."

Bernal says the goal of the film is to show a different side of the city, including in the official art postcard designed by Ryan Burkhart of Kong Screen Printing.

Filmmaker Gustavo Bernal holds up a copy of the official art postcard designed by Ryan Burkhart of Kong Screen Printing. The postcard is one of the incentives available to supporters of Bernal's crowdfunding campaign.

Crowdfunding campaign

What you can do:

Those interested in supporting the film can do so through Bernal's Seed & Spark crowdfunding campaign.

The goal has been set at $20,000 to fund post-production, including an original score, music and Foley sound editing/mixing, color correction and more. As of Oct. 13, the campaign has 82 supporters pledging $8,434.

A screengrab of the Seed & Spark campaign page

The campaign page outlines how the funds will be utilized, as well as a timeline for the post-production and delivery of incentives.

There are many incentive tiers ranging from $8 with an official art postcard up to $5,000 for an executive producer credit.

The campaign ends on Oct. 21.

What's next:

Bernal says that he is planning a public screening for the documentary film in spring 2027. He also says he intends to submit the film to festivals.