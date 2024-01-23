4 fully loaded guns found at Austin airport TSA checkpoints in single day

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: TSA

Four firearms were found at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport TSA checkpoint in a single day, TSA said. All guns were fully loaded.

TSA said on Jan. 21, the guns were found at security checkpoints before making it onboard a plane. To date, 11 guns have been found at TSA checkpoints at the Austin airport in 2024.

The Austin Police Department was notified when the guns were found. The owners of the guns now face a fine of $15,000.

"It is disappointing that four separate individuals arrived at the checkpoint with a loaded gun, which introduced a potentially dangerous situation that they brought upon themselves and other travelers," said Gilbert Almaraz, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Central Texas.

According to the TSA, guns are allowed to travel in checked bags only, not inside a carry-on. The guns must also be unloaded and then packed in a hard-sided locked case.

