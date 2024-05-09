Texas AG Paxton launches compensation program for landowners affected by border crime

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a program to compensate Texans for property damage caused by trespass in connection with border crime.

The Landowner Compensation Program will provide compensation for damage to real property on agricultural land.

Landowners with property damage can be reimbursed for repair costs not covered by other sources for up to $75,000 in damages.

Landowners must file claims within 90 days of the incident causing the damage, and the damage will need to be documented by law enforcement to be eligible for compensation.

"Illegal aliens crossing the Texas-Mexico border at Joe Biden’s invitation leave behind a trail of destruction that harms Texas agricultural land," said Attorney General Paxton. "This program will provide needed relief to Texans whose property is damaged by foreign aliens waved into the country by the federal government. I am glad to help the farmers and ranchers on our borderlands who bear the costs of Biden’s destructive policies."

