Jarrell city manager alleges sexual harassment from council members

The city manager of Jarrell has lodged accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against several city council members.

Last month, city manager Danielle Singh filed a discrimination complaint with the Texas Workforce Commission. She claims male members of Jarrell's council touched her without consent, made lewd comments, and factored gender into their hiring decisions.

Singh also accuses some council members of retaliation for reporting the harassment by threatening legal action and running smear campaigns.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to the City of Jarrell for comment, and they are declining to comment, per the city's attorney.