Austin Animal Center takes in 20-dog seizure, asks for public's help

Austin Animal Center is asking for the public's help to alleviate their capacity crisis.

The center received a seizure of 20 large dogs on May 3, adding to their overcapacity.

"This morning we started our day with 344 medium/large dogs, and our capacity is 272," said Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland. "We have 33 dogs living in crates and dozens more in non-public kennels that are traditionally saved for situations like this. We have nowhere to place incoming dogs."

The public can help by fostering a medium to large dog for at least a month. Interested fosters can apply online.

Adoptions are currently $25 for all animals during the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelter" event. Fees are waived for any of the 33 dogs staying in a crate.

Rescue partners are also being asked to help by pulling available medium and large dogs as able. Interested rescues can email animal.rescue@austintexas.gov.

The shelter is located at 7201 Levander Loop and open for adoptions Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.