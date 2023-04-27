$25 adoptions at Austin Animal Center for May 'Empty the Shelters' event

Austin Animal Center is joining more than 350 shelters across the country for May's "Empty the Shelter" event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is teaming up with Dogtopia for the quarterly national event, which will help shelters in 45 states offer adoptions for $50 or less.

Austin Animal Center will be offering $25 adoption fees for all its animals May 1-15 and holding a Late Night Adoption event on Friday, May 12 from 1-9 pm.

Since 2016, BPF has helped 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada find new homes for nearly 140,000 pets. AAC says an average of 1,000 animals are adopted during each day of each quarterly national event.

Families are advised to research the pet they are interested in adopting and adoption requirements.

BPF's interactive map of participating shelters also includes the Austin Humane Society, which has yet to release details.