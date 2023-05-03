WCRAS offering $4 dog adoptions on May the 4th

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will be offering $4 dog adoptions and seeking fosters on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day.

WCRAS is asking for fosters to help, saying that every foster helps save two lives, the life of the foster dog and the life of the dog who takes their shelter space.

WCRAS offers several foster programs to choose from.

All dogs over 25 pounds will be available for adoption that day for just $4. All adoptions at WCRAS include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip that the shelter will register with your contact information and a voucher for a free wellness exam at a participating veterinary clinic.

Interested fosters and adopters can preview adoptable pets online. Appointments are recommended to help reduce wait times at the shelter. To schedule an appointment, interested adopters can email adoption@wilco.org. Walk-ins are welcome from noon to 6 p.m. daily.