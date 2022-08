Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13.

The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.

AAC's adoption party will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at 7201 Levander Loop.

