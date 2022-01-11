Austin Animal Center to temporarily close on Sundays due to COVID

Austin Animal Center (AAC) has announced that it will temporarily be closed to the public on Sundays. The animal center said the new hours will go into effect on January 23, 2022.

The new hours are due to staffing concerns related to COVID-19 and the difficulty in filling open vacancies, according to the Austin Animal Center. Direct animal care staff and volunteers will be onsite to provide care still on Sundays.

The animal shelter will remain open for adoption and reclaim Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and for intake Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm. Owners looking to reclaim their pet(s) on Sundays can contact 311 and request an Animal Protection Officer, according to the Austin Animal Center.

AAC is hiring for several vacant positions.

Interested candidates can apply through the City of Austin website.

