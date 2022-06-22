Austin Animal Center waiving all adoption fees until further notice

The Austin Animal Center is waiving all adoption fees until further notice to help get more animals into new homes as they are over capacity.

AAC says it has over 1,081 dogs and cats in its care, with 671 pets in the shelter and 23 dogs with no kennels. AAC says they are currently housing dogs in crates in their conference rooms and even rented an air-conditioned construction trailer to house more animals.

"Unfortunately all of those spaces are now full, and our only option is to house dogs in crates outside in front of evaporation coolers," said Kelsey Cler, marketing and communication manager for the center.

In addition to waiving adoption fees, the center is hosting several upcoming events:

Adopt Late Night: The center will be open until 9 pm for adoptions and a glow stick party on June 24

KittyPalooza : Over 30 kittens will be available for adoption starting at 8 a.m. on June 25

Microchip & Rabies Vaccine Clinic: Austin Animal Center is holding a microchip & rabies vaccine clinic for Travis County residents on July 2 from 9 a.m. to noon

AAC is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Levander Loop location. Adoptable pets can be viewed online.

AAC is also looking for fosters and interested residents can click here.