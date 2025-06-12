Austin anti-ICE protests: City prepares for planned demonstrations
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is preparing for many people to take to the streets this weekend as part of nationwide anti-ICE protests.
With news of the planned protests in Austin, Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis are holding a press conference to discuss city preparations.
Watch the full press conference below:
The backstory:
Several protests are planned in the Austin area and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group "No Kings."
No Kings has called for several protests across the country on Saturday, June 14.
READ MORE: ‘No Kings' protests planned in Austin: When, where, what you need to know
June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops in the state to help deal with the protests.
No Kings Protests in Austin area
Timeline:
According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of the Austin area demonstrations.
Austin
- Location: Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.
- Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
San Marcos
- Location: 101 E San Antonio St, Courthouse Square
- Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Pflugerville
- Location: 2301 Kelly Ln
- Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Taylor
- Location: 201 N Main Street
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bastrop
- Location: Bastrop Pedestrian Bridge over the Colorado River
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Fredericksburg
- Location: 101 W Main St
- Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from City of Austin, the "No Kings" website and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.