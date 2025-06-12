Austin anti-ICE protests: City prepares for planned demonstrations

The Brief Austin officials hold news conference to discuss preparations for weekend protests Large crowds anticipated for nationwide anti-ICE demonstrations



The City of Austin is preparing for many people to take to the streets this weekend as part of nationwide anti-ICE protests.

With news of the planned protests in Austin, Mayor Kirk Watson and Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis are holding a press conference to discuss city preparations.

Watch the full press conference below:

The backstory:

Several protests are planned in the Austin area and around the country on Saturday, June 14, against the Trump administration, according to the group "No Kings."

No Kings has called for several protests across the country on Saturday, June 14.

READ MORE: ‘No Kings' protests planned in Austin: When, where, what you need to know

June 14 is Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, and President Donald Trump's birthday. A military parade to celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army will be held in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted that he will deploy National Guard troops in the state to help deal with the protests.

No Kings Protests in Austin area

Timeline:

According to the No Kings website, these are the locations and times of the Austin area demonstrations.

Austin

Location: Texas Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave.

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

San Marcos

Location: 101 E San Antonio St, Courthouse Square

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pflugerville

Location: 2301 Kelly Ln

Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Taylor

Location: 201 N Main Street

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bastrop

Location: Bastrop Pedestrian Bridge over the Colorado River

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fredericksburg

Location: 101 W Main St

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.