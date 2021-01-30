Austin-area businesses can now move to 75% occupancy

Austin-Travis County businesses can now increase their capacity to 75 percent, says the city and county.

On Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced that previous COVID-19 restrictions related to occupancy requirements and restrictions as outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott's order GA-32 have been cancelled for Trauma Service Area O, which includes Austin-Travis County.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Under GA 32, after a state Trauma Service Area has COVID-19 hospitalizations that represent 15 percent of all hospitalizations for seven consecutive days, additional restrictions on businesses and hospitals must be put in place. Trauma Service Area O crossed that threshold on Jan. 10, but as of Saturday, Jan. 30, the area's COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.

The city and county say that because of this, area businesses, including restaurants and retail, are now permitted to move to 75 percent occupancy from 50 percent occupancy, and hospitals can resume elective surgeries.

Advertisement

RELATED: State restrictions could be lifted in Austin as soon as Saturday

"This is a clear sign that the COVID-19 situation in our region is improving," said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "However, we cannot let up now. Let us be the leaders on how a community flattens a curve and keeps it flat. With less restrictions, comes more responsibility. We must continue to stay home and reduce risk to save lives."

Despite the occupancy restrictions easing, Austin-Travis County remains in Stage 5 of the COVID-19 community risk level; the highest level. Stage five recommendations include:

No gatherings with anyone outside of your household

Dining and shopping should be limited to essential trips

Avoid non-essential travel

Businesses are recommended to operate through contactless options (I.e. curbside, delivery)

RELATED: Local leaders extend eviction moratorium, rent assistance services

"It is critically important that everyone still follow protective measures," said Stephanie Hayden-Howard, Austin Public Health Director. "Wearing a mask, washing your hands, watching your distance, and avoiding gatherings have been lifesaving measures throughout this pandemic. We will not be able to vaccinate our way out to flattening the curve right now, so we need to take it upon ourselves to protect our community to further drive down transmission."

COVID-19 hospital data for the five-county Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) can be found on the Austin Public Health COVID-19 dashboards. Historical and raw data can be found on the COVID-19 Data Hub.

For more information about COVID-19, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK