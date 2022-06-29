More Austin-area pools to open soon, Deep Eddy rescheduling monthly closure
AUSTIN, Texas - More Austin-area pools are expected to open soon as more lifeguards are being hired and trained, says the city.
Martin and Dottie Jordan pools will be reopening on Sunday, July 3 and Ramsey and Mabel Davis pools will open beginning July 10.
Deep Eddy Pool will be rescheduling its monthly closure from July 5 to July 12 to allow greater access over the July 4 weekend, says the city. On July 5, Deep Eddy will be open 8 a.m. to noon for lap swim only and from noon to 8 p.m. for recreational swimming.
Click here for a complete list of Austin pool schedules.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- City of Georgetown pool hours modified due to lifeguard shortage
- Lack of lifeguards impacting pools across Central Texas
- Austin City Council member launches lifeguard recruitment effort
The city says that these increased pool operations come as Austin Parks and Recreation reaches 551 lifeguards ready-to-work.
PARD is continuing to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools. Lifeguards can earn between $16 and $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications and staff get bonuses, paid sick leave, free bus passes and flexible scheduling.