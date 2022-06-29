More Austin-area pools to open soon, Deep Eddy rescheduling monthly closure

More Austin-area pools are expected to open soon as more lifeguards are being hired and trained, says the city.

Martin and Dottie Jordan pools will be reopening on Sunday, July 3 and Ramsey and Mabel Davis pools will open beginning July 10.

Deep Eddy Pool will be rescheduling its monthly closure from July 5 to July 12 to allow greater access over the July 4 weekend, says the city. On July 5, Deep Eddy will be open 8 a.m. to noon for lap swim only and from noon to 8 p.m. for recreational swimming.

Click here for a complete list of Austin pool schedules.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The city says that these increased pool operations come as Austin Parks and Recreation reaches 551 lifeguards ready-to-work.

PARD is continuing to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools. Lifeguards can earn between $16 and $19 an hour depending on experience and certifications and staff get bonuses, paid sick leave, free bus passes and flexible scheduling.