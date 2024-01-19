Former Austin police chief Art Acevedo returning to city in new role

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo has been named the new assistant city manager, sources tell FOX 7 Austin.

In his new role with the city, sources say Acevedo will be overseeing the Austin Police Department.

Acevedo served as Austin police chief for nine years, from July 2007 to December 2016 when he took over as police chief in Houston.

He came to Austin at a critical time. The city was experiencing its most deadly month murder-wise in six years and the Department of Justice had just announced it would be launching an investigation into complaints of racial disparity in officer-involved shootings.

Acevedo made it clear back then he would run a transparent department.

"My number one goal was to be visible to the community and visible to the organization, and to get the information because I want to have a certain comfort level when we use deadly force that the force was appropriate," said Acevedo in August 2007.

After serving as police chief in Houston, Acevedo became a CNN law enforcement analyst.

He also served as police chief in Miami and interim chief in Aurora, Colorado.