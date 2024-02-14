Lyft, Uber drivers stay off app as part of nationwide strike

A small group of rideshare drivers stopped accepting rides at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 14, over wage and safety concerns.

The rally was part of a nationwide strike across nine cities put on by the Justice for App Workers coalition.

"We take home a lot less than we took before," said Marcos Cruz, who has been driving for Uber and Lyft for more than nine years. "I mean, $9 or $10 to downtown (from the airport). It's insane for us. It's not right."

Drivers also noted the out-of-pocket costs like gas and maintenance.

"It costs money," said Hector Reyes, a driver. "The economy, everything is high."

"We don't want to increase the price of the customer," said Cruz. "We want to get back the money they took from us."

They also want more safety measures in place for drivers, and say that companies are too quick to deactivate driver accounts.

In a statement shared with FOX 7, a spokesperson for Uber said:

"We've seen no impact in Austin whatsoever, because outside of around ten individuals near the airport, drivers are not striking. The vast majority of drivers are satisfied - earnings remain strong, and as of last quarter, drivers in the U.S. were making about $33 per utilized hour. We also continue to act on driver feedback, adding new safety features to the app and improving our account deactivation processes."

Last week, Lyft announced it will be making adjustments to drivers' baseline pay. Drivers will now earn at least 70 % of what riders pay each week.

"We help the community, and the community helps us to make a living," said Cruz. "So this is a two-way street. It cannot be a one-way street."