Austin-Bergstrom flight delays: Ground delay in effect

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom is under a ground delay The delay will remain in effect until 3:59 p.m. Nov. 7 Departures will be delayed on average 47 minutes up to almost two hours



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is under a ground delay until Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The delay went into effect at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 and will last until 3:59 p.m. according to the FAA.

Departures will be delayed on average about 47 minutes, with a maximum delay of 104 minutes, or almost two hours.

The delay is impacting all departing flights from AUS for US domestic destinations.

The FAA says the delay is due to staffing.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.