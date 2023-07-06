Austin-Bergstrom International Airport now offering flights to Panama City

Austinites now have the option to travel to Panama. The first flight arrived from Panama City Thursday morning, and the first flight departing out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) was in the afternoon.

"The addition of new international destinations has profound impact. It'll help us create new jobs, stimulate economic growth, it connects families and friends, and also strengthen the position of our city as a global destination," said Ghizlane Badawi, AUS Chief Experience and Performance Officer.

Copa Airlines says they have been looking at Austin as a potential destination for years.

"Panama is a great city. Also, very vibrant, it is one of the best countries in Latin America," said Marco Colman, Chief Marketing Officer for Copa Airlines.

According to airline officials, Latin America is a destination that is expected to be very popular among Austin travelers.

"We have beaches, great weather, we have a lot of fun in the tropical environment, and also the flavor of the Caribbean and the pacific, so it's a great place to be," said Colman.

Flights will happen four times a week through Copa Airlines at AUS. Austin is the airline's 15th American city.

Coleman says Austin and Panama City are the perfect fit and very similar. Both are dynamic and growing cities that have a lot to offer.

City officials say this is just a step towards keeping up with the Austin’s population growth and the demand on the airport.