The Brief A 34-year-old woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly hitting an El Paso County deputy in the face multiple times on Friday night. Deputies found Mercedes Mims asleep inside a vehicle parked up on a curb at a Horizon Boulevard truck stop before she allegedly struck an officer helping her out. Mims was determined to be intoxicated and was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of assault on a peace officer and DWI, with total bonds set at $7,000.



A 34-year-old woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after deputies say she hit a law enforcement officer while being helped out of a vehicle parked on a curb in El Paso County.

Woman arrested after deputy assault

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, to a report of a vehicle disturbance at Love’s Truck Stop, 1300 Horizon Blvd., according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle up on the curb with a woman asleep inside as the sole occupant.

As deputies helped Mercedes Mims out of the vehicle, she struck a deputy in the face multiple times, deputies said. She was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a peace officer.

Deputies later determined Mims was intoxicated and added a driving while intoxicated charge.

Mercedes Mims, 34 (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"Our deputies work every day to keep people safe, and we take any assault on a peace officer seriously," Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "We also ask everyone who plans to drink to arrange a sober ride ahead of time, so everyone can get home safely."

Mims was booked into the El Paso County Jail Facility with a $5,000 bond on the assault on a peace officer charge and a $2,000 bond on the driving while intoxicated charge.