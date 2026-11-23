Texas deputy assaulted after waking intoxicated woman parked on curb, officials say
EL PASO, Texas - A 34-year-old woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges after deputies say she hit a law enforcement officer while being helped out of a vehicle parked on a curb in El Paso County.
Woman arrested after deputy assault
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, to a report of a vehicle disturbance at Love’s Truck Stop, 1300 Horizon Blvd., according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies arrived to find a vehicle up on the curb with a woman asleep inside as the sole occupant.
As deputies helped Mercedes Mims out of the vehicle, she struck a deputy in the face multiple times, deputies said. She was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a peace officer.
Deputies later determined Mims was intoxicated and added a driving while intoxicated charge.
Mercedes Mims, 34 (Source: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
What they're saying:
"Our deputies work every day to keep people safe, and we take any assault on a peace officer seriously," Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "We also ask everyone who plans to drink to arrange a sober ride ahead of time, so everyone can get home safely."
Mims was booked into the El Paso County Jail Facility with a $5,000 bond on the assault on a peace officer charge and a $2,000 bond on the driving while intoxicated charge.
The Source: Information in this report comes from a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.