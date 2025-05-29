Texas THC ban: Austin cannabis company claims Lt. Gov. Patrick 'blatantly lied' about product

The Brief An Austin business owner accused Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of "blatantly lying" about his THC-infused products while advocating for a state ban. Patrick displayed the product, claiming unregulated and dangerous THC levels, a charge the owner disputes, citing clear labeling and testing. The controversial bill now awaits Gov. Abbott's signature.



An Austin business owner said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick "blatantly lied" when he used one of his products to push for a ban on THC-infused foods and drinks on Wednesday.

A bill to ban THC products in the state is currently awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's approval.

Lt. Gov. Patrick on push to ban THC in Texas

What they're saying:

At the news conference, Patrick called for the state to block the sale of THC products.

The lieutenant governor argued that several of the products on store shelves are not regulated and could contain dangerous amounts of THC.

"No one knows what's in any of these bags," said Patrick before holding up THC-infused Cereal Bites produced by Austin-based Hometown Hero. "If you look at this one says 300 milligrams, but if you add up what it really says, it could be 1,200 milligrams. This is all phony junk."

Patrick also expressed his frustration over how Senate Bill 3 has been portrayed in the media.

Hometown Hero disputes Lt. Gov. Patrick's claims

The other side:

In a social media post, Lukas Gilkey of Hometown Hero said the company is looking into suing the lieutenant governor and claimed he made several incorrect statements in his news conference.

"It is very clearly stated what this is," said Gilkey while looking at the bag. "He said the ingredients, we don't know what's in it. All of the ingredients, every single ingredient are right there."

Gilkey also pointed to a certificate of analysis on the bag, saying that all the products are third-party lab tested.

"Next time you use one of our products in your press conference [Dan Patrick], get your facts straight," read a social media post.

Senate Bill 3

Dig deeper:

Senate Bill 3 was passed by the Senate on Sunday after getting approval from the House.

The legislation would ban all cannabinoids in consumable hemp products except non-intoxicating CBD and CBG.

Both the sale and possession of THC products would be banned.

The Texas hemp industry is an $8 billion industry. More than 8,000 retailers in the state sell THC products, according to estimates.

If approved by Governor Abbott, the ban would go into place in September.

What's next:

The current legislative session ends on Monday, June 2.

Governor Abbott has 10 days from the end of the session to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

"Governor Abbott will thoughtfully review any legislation sent to his desk," a spokesperson for the governor tells FOX Television Stations.

The Source: Information in this article comes from social media posts by Austin-based Hometown Hero, a news conference held by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on May 28, 2025, Senate Bill 3 and a statement to FOX Television Stations by the Office of Governor Greg Abbott.



