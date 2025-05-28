The Brief Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is pushing for a bill to ban most THC-infused consumable products in Texas The proposed ban, affecting Texas's $8 billion hemp industry, awaits Gov. Abbott's signature. If approved, it takes effect in September.



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon surrounded by THC-infused snacks as a bill to ban THC products awaits approval from Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor has not publicly stated his position on the bill, which opponents say would have a significant impact on thousands of Texas businesses.

Dan Patrick holds news conference on THC ban

What they're saying:

"They have come into this state and used our state to be a drug dealer," said Patrick. "They don't care about the health of adults or children. They care about making a profit. That's all they care about."

Businesses in the state were allowed to sell THC products after a 2019 expansion of the hemp industry in Texas opened a loophole. Those products included THC-laced edibles, drinks, vapes and more.

The Texas hemp industry quickly grew to an $8 billion industry. More than 8,000 retailers in the state sell THC products, according to estimates.

Senator Charles Perry, during Tuesday's briefing, argued the industry is not what the original hemp bill intended.

"If you're under compliance with the federal ag law, and you're doing stuff for fiber and stock and production for those other products that we hope to do, you didn't get affected by this. But if you're doing hemp that ultimately ended up as a Delta 8 or a Delta 10 going forward, you're out of business, and you should be," he said.

The lieutenant governor argues that several of the products on store shelves are not regulated and could contain dangerous amounts of THC.

"These are bad actors. These are people who want to kill your kids, and they don't give a damn. So, we'll fight this all the way," he said. "This might be the most important bill we pass in this session."

In social media posts, the hemp industry claimed a THC ban will hurt military veterans and described SB3 as a betrayal. A campaign was launched urgining Gov. Abbott to veto the bill.

Patrick said he believes Governor Abbott will sign the bill. He did express frustration over how SB3 has been portrayed in the media.

"I have total confidence in the governor. You will know his decision when he makes it. The reason I'm here today is for you to tell the story," Patrick told media members in attendance. "I'm not worried about the governor understanding it. I'm worried about you all understanding it."

Senate Bill 3

The backstory:

Senate Bill 3 was passed by the Senate on Sunday after getting approval from the House.

The legislation would ban all cannabinoids in consumable hemp products except non-intoxicating CBD and CBG.

Both the sale and possession of THC products would be banned.

If approved by Governor Abbott, the ban would go into place in September.

What's next:

The current legislative session ends on Monday, June 2.

Governor Abbott has 10 days from the end of the session to sign the bill, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.

"Governor Abbott will thoughtfully review any legislation sent to his desk," a spokesperson for the governor tells FOX Television Stations.