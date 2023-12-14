Austin City Council reviews APD funding, Montopolis pool replacement
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a busy day for Austin City Council, with 106 items on the agenda, many addressing some of the council's top priorities for the year.
Grants towards APD operating budget
One of the items focused on an amendment to the police department's operating budget special revenue fund.
This ordinance accepts grant funding totaling $175,000 from the Department of Justice and local sources.
The city faces a police officer shortage, and they say this money will go to recruiting efforts. Community engagement, and building trust with officers.
According to the Austin Police Association, the department has nearly 350 vacancies.
Montopolis Pool Replacement Project
The city is also appropriating funds for the Montopolis Pool Replacement Project.
The more than $3 million in grant money is coming from the National Park Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Montopolis Pool first opened in 1979. In 2018, the city approved concepts for a renovation.
Construction begins next year, and a new pool is expected in 2025.