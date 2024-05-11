UT Commencement 2024: Tight security at ceremony after protests

Following the recent protests, arrests and canceled graduation ceremonies across the country, UT Austin did have a small group of protesters outside DKR Stadium during the commencement ceremony. There were also law enforcement officers on site during the event.

"Coming here today, I think the security is appropriate. It is what I would expect to see at, like, a football game," said Tim Hannie, parent of a UT Austin graduate. "The security hasn't been anything abnormal from what I would expect for a large event like this."

As thousands made their way into the stadium for the ceremony, on the sidewalk stood a group of pro-Palestine protesters holding signs.

"That's OK, as long as it's peaceful, they are not disrupting, making it an issue and making people feel unsafe," said Raquel Hannie, parent of a UT Austin graduate.

Multiple graduation ceremonies were canceled following Palestine protests on campuses across the country.

More than 130 people were arrested following the demonstrations at UT Austin, and parents say they were on alert coming into the commencement ceremony.

"The weeks leading up to it, we were concerned, so we were watching messaging coming from the university. They were very good about sending us communications about that, which put us at ease," Tim Hannie said.

The couple traveled from San Antonio to watch their daughter cross the stage.

"She is graduating with a degree in sport management and a minor in pre-dental," Tim Hannie said. "It was her dream to come to UT after her brother finished here in 2019, he graduated in accounting."

The pair say they were prepared for the tight security measures to enter the stadium, and the weather.

"I like it because I think it is a preventative measure, so it is something that, if someone is planning to bring something, they know that deterrent is there, and so I think it helps to kind of ease the pressure in these situations," Tim Hannie said. "The weather has cooperated, it is definitely cooler than we expected to be this evening."

"I feel safe, I think it has been a really nice, easy event," Raquel Hannie said.