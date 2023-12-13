Austin homeless strategy officer recommends city consolidate homeless contracts

Austin's new homeless strategy office says the city needs to consolidate its homeless-related contracts.

Last month, city leaders created a stand-alone office on homeless strategy, which is being led by David Gray.

Gray updated Austin City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 13 about his review of the homeless response since June.

Currently, the city of Austin has more than 100 contracts related to homeless issues, worth tens of millions of dollars.

Turns out, contracts are managed by different departments without frequent coordination.

"We see this as an opportunity for us to consolidate and strategize around our investments, everything from developing contracts to managing and monitoring those contracts," Gray said. "We also think this would not only give us the opportunity for better oversight, but also yield better outcomes for clients by being able to move nimbly and pivot funding and pivot investments as needed."

Gray added departments do not always collaborate on camp clean-ups and closures.

A centralized structure led by the office will bring more rapid and noticeable cleanups.