Austin City Council briefed on tentative police contract

The Brief City Council was briefed on the tentative police contract during Tuesday's work session Council also heard from community members for the first time during a work session due to new procedures Council vote has been delayed to Oct. 24



Austin City Council members were briefed on a tentative police contract between the city and Austin Police Association at a work session.

Community members also got to share their views for the first time during a work session, instead of a regular council meeting, because of new procedures.

The tentative agreement was reached two weeks ago by the city and the union. It includes a 28 percent pay increase for officers across the board for five years, valued at $217.8 million. It also includes increased pay for field training officers and stipends for night shift officers.

"It recommends meaningful investments in officer pay and benefits, helping to bring much needed stability to the department. I want to commend the city's and the APA's negotiating teams for working towards a historic agreement that truly aligns with my philosophy of valuing and prioritizing public safety while being committed to transparency," city manager T.C. Broadnax said.

READ MORE

"This contract ensures fair compensation for our officers, which is crucial in attracting and retaining our police work force," one public commenter said.

Some council members and public commenters were concerned about how the agreement will affect the budget over the next five years.

"I would like to see more time given. This is outside our normal budgetary process," one public commenter said.

"With the tentative agreement, the dollars in the agreement, there is a minimal impact with the additional dollars that are included in the contract," budget officer Kerri Lang said.

A projection can be found here.

The contract eliminates the G-file, which is essentially a file of complaints against officers that didn't result in discipline.

In May 2023, voters passed Prop A, which calls for those records to no longer be sealed and for the public to have access to them.

Mayor Kirk Watson briefly asked Michael Bullock, president of the Austin Police Association, about the G-File.

"While you may disagree and think the court got it wrong, you interpret what the court has said as saying there shall be no G-File outside of the timeframe of this contract," Watson said.

"We've not been shy saying that we disagree with the court, but that's a court interpretation and a court has said the city shall end the use of G-File, and the contract can't affect the court ruling," Bullock said.

Some community members were against the contract altogether.

"This funding should be better put to use by helping our struggling unhoused community," one said.

Council members were originally going to vote on the agreement on Oct. 10, but it's been postponed to Oct. 24. If approved by City Council, APA will also take a vote to ratify it.