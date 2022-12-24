Austin city pools to reopen Christmas Day
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin city pools will be back open starting Sunday.
The city's year-round pools were closed Friday and Saturday due to the frigid weather.
Those pools will resume holiday hours for Christmas Day tomorrow.
They'll be back to normal hours on Monday once temperatures are above freezing.