Austin city pools to reopen Christmas Day

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin city pools will be back open starting Sunday.

The city's year-round pools were closed Friday and Saturday due to the frigid weather.

Those pools will resume holiday hours for Christmas Day tomorrow.

They'll be back to normal hours on Monday once temperatures are above freezing.
 