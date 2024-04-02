Austin Community College approves free tuition program
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Community College Board of Trustees has approved a free tuition pilot program.
The ACC Free Tuition pilot program will begin this fall, and will continue for five years.
According to ACC, the pilot program would offer free tuition and general fees for high school seniors, including public, private, charter, and homeschoolers and GED completers, in the ACC service area.
