Scammers offering fake internships to ACC students

Austin Community College is warning its students about scams offering fake internship opportunities.

According to ACC, students are reportedly receiving emails that appear to come from faculty, but are delivered through non-district-issued email addresses.

As part of the scam, the victim is told they were selected for a paid internship. They then receive a fraudulent check and are asked to purchase supplies from a shell-company vendor using those funds.

However, after purchasing the supplies, the student then learns from their bank that the check they received is fraudulent.

A photo of the fraudulent check provided to the student as part of the scam. (Austin Community College)

Students who receive these emails or other similarly suspicious ones are asked to contact ACC police immediately at 512-223-1231.

ACC is also reminding students and employees that all official college emails will always come from an ACC email account.