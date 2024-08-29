Federal funding will boost specialized ACC chip lab

The brief Austin training center to help produce semiconductor chip workers gets federal funding Specialized lab located at Austin Community College's Highland Campus



The semiconductor industry, over the next five years, is expected to start ramping up the manufacture of much-needed American-made computer chips. But a labor shortage is also predicted, exceeding 140,000 people.

The labor shortage has training centers ramping up, like the Advanced Manufacturing Lab located at the Austin Community College Highland Campus. It’s part of a partnership with Austin chipmaker NXP Semiconductors.

"The future of semiconductor manufacturing depends on a vibrant, diverse and skilled workforce. Collaborations and partnerships are key to fostering this workforce," said Brendan Greenwood with NXP.

The lab opened last fall and is set for an upgrade. The $1.5 million in federal funding to do the upgrade was announced Thursday by U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin).

"This means more equipment for more students to fill the worker shortage that we have in the technology industry. If we're to keep growing here and see our technology industry expand, we have to fill some of the shortages that are there," said Doggett.

The new equipment, purchased with federal funding, is expected to arrive early next year. Doggett noted filling the need quickly also requires innovation.

"It's great that this is part of a public private partnership. It's not just the dollars that I'm bringing, but they incentivize private companies to contribute more equipment and more funds for learning opportunities," said Doggett.

The chip manufacturing industry has changed and is now more automated. With the NXP Advanced Manufacturing Lab, ACC can adapt in the way students are trained.

"We now have 18-year-olds getting amazing opportunities that I didn't even get until I graduated from university. So that, to me, is what we do. We connect our students with the right skills and connect them to the right companies, and we grow our community," said Dr. Laura Marmolejo with ACC.

The potential workforce being taught is also an example of innovation.

"I'm happy to represent the student body here. I'm not exactly a normal student. I'm not 18 by any means. I'm a retired Army vet," said ACC student Dallas Odell.

The decision to attend ACC, according to Odell, made it possible for him to adapt.

"My intention was to work at Tesla. Just, just, get my foot in the door. And, it's been two and a half years later, and I'm just about to complete my third degree here at ACC," said Odell.

In a way, the lab and Odell are similar. Upgrading to meet the needs of a changing world.