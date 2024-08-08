Austin Community College gets $7.5M grant for semiconductor training

Austin Community College has been awarded funds from a U.S. Department of Defense grant to grow its semiconductor manufacturing training.

ACC received $7.5 million from a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) grant, which was awarded to the district’s partners in the Semiconductor Training Center, the University of Texas at Austin, and the Texas Institute for Electronics.

The two organizations then distributed funds to partners in the program, including ACC, so it can expand existing training programs and develop new ones to support their work.

ACC was selected for its robust suite of course offerings and advanced training in semiconductor manufacturing, says the district. This brings the total funds the two organizations have awarded ACC to $11.25 million.

ACC is also the only community college out of 18 partnering academic institutions to receive funds from the grant.

