ACC South Austin evacuated twice due to separate bomb threats

Austin Community College's South Austin campus was evacuated twice Wednesday after two separate bomb threats.

ACC says that the bomb threats were called into the Campus Manager's office.

The first was ordered around 11:30 a.m. April 17 by the ACC Police Department. The all-clear was finally given around 1:45 p.m. and students, faculty and staff were then allowed to re-enter the building and resume normal operations.

A few hours later, a second bomb threat prompted a second full evacuation of campus around 5:15 p.m. The all-clear came half an hour later, at 5:45 p.m.

READ MORE

In both instances, ACC says police conducted thorough sweeps of the buildings using various technologies, but declined to share details on those technologies for security and safety reasons.

No devices were found, and both incidents were determined to be unfounded, says ACC.

The district also says it was in regular communication with Austin ISD during the incidents as its South Austin campus is right across the street from Crockett Early College High School and ACC accommodates dual credit students.