Austin council members calling for independent audit at Austin Water

Austinites were relieved after receiving the all clear that a boil water notice in place for days was over.

"There was a turbidity spike occurring, and it was impacting finished water, water that goes outside the plant. We immediately shut down the plant and began the process of assessing what happened," said Greg Meszaros, Austin Water Director, on Sunday.

This is the city's third boil water notice in four years, something several council members are calling unacceptable. Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly remembers very well how she felt after receiving that text from the city.

"Not again. This is a basic city service that we should be providing to the community," said Kelly.

That's why she is co-sponsoring a resolution brought forward by Alison Alter, calling for an independent audit of Austin Water.

"I’m very disturbed by some revelations coming to light about it possibly being an employee who failed to act," said Kelly.

Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes is also on board, and is the chairperson of the Austin Water Oversight Committee.

"Austinites are frustrated, they want to know- what are we doing with our infrastructure here? Why does this keep happening?" said Fuentes.

"We will be having a conversation on Tuesday as an entire council about the incident as well as another conversation on Thursday," said Fuentes.

Fuentes said she is confident this item will pass at the next council meeting.

"The action part is what I’m focusing on. So once we get this audit back we have to ensure that we follow through on the recommendations that are provided," she said.

