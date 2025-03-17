Austin crime: Man charged with murder is back in jail after bonding out 3 times

The Brief Stephon Morson is back in jail after bonding out three times Morson is accused of shooting Keshawn Cage in October 2024 The Travis County DA's Office missed a deadline, leading to Morson's bond being dropped to $100



A man charged with murder is back in jail after bonding out three times.

This comes as the Travis County District Attorney’s Office filed a new charge against Stephon Morson. His attorney called the move "prosecutorial vindictiveness."

Timeline:

On October 16, Keshawn Cage was shot and killed at an apartment complex in South Austin.

Five days later, Morson was arrested for tampering with evidence in connection to the murder.

A couple of days later, Morson bonded out on $15,000.

Two weeks later, Morson was arrested for the murder and his bond was set at $800,000.

Morson sat in jail for three months and there wasn’t any movement in his case. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure states a person accused of a felony must be released, or their bail must be reduced if the state isn’t ready for trial within 90 days.

On the 91st day, Morson’s attorney asked the judge to let his client out.

"You can't hold people indefinitely. There has to be a mechanism. And that mechanism is an indictment. And if they don't present one, clearly they don't care, or they're negligent about the handling of their cases," Morson’s attorney, Brian Erskine, said.

About an hour later, the District Attorney’s Office produced an indictment.

"We had challenges with a prosecutor. We took action. That prosecutor is no longer with us. The newly assigned prosecutor immediately got to work, did all the work that it takes to get a case indicted, and did that on the 91st day," Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said.

Because of the missed deadline, the judge reduced Morson’s bond to $100 and Morson got out.

The DA’s office then requested the judge increase Morson’s bond. On February 19, Judge Eldridge did. Morson’s bond was increased to $100,000, and he was arrested and taken back to jail.

Two weeks later, on March 5, Morson posted bond, and he was released. The next day, the District Attorney presented a new indictment on a retaliation charge. Morson’s attorney calls it a "creation of a charge from the District Attorney’s Office."

Morson was asked to turn himself in, and he did on March 7.

Morson’s attorney said the DA’s office was "upset that its shortcomings permitted someone to post bond and remain at liberty." He said this violates due process when criminal charges are brought in retaliation for the defendant’s exercise of his legal rights.

Morson is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing on April 3, 2025.

Morson’s attorney has subpoenaed the District Attorney and several Assistant District Attorneys stating they need to appear and testify in court.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office didn’t respond to FOX 7’s request for comment.

The backstory:

Stephon Morson is accused of shooting Keshawn Cage in October 2024.

Police said it happened at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin and Morson’s hoodie, shoes, and the gun investigators believe was used that night were found about 500 yards away.

Court documents said a witness told detectives Morson and another person were arguing with Cage, calling Cage a snitch, claiming he worked with law enforcement and got another man locked up. The arrest affidavit said the witness identified Morson as the shooter.

Morson was arrested on November 6, 2024, for murder and tampering with evidence.