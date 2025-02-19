The Brief A Travis County judge has increased the bond for a 19-year-old accused of murder. Stephon Morson's bond was previously drastically reduced from $800K to just $100 with certain conditions. Morson is accused of shooting and killing Keshawn Cage last October.



A Travis County judge has increased the bond for a 19-year-old man accused of first-degree murder.

Stephon Morson's bond was previously reduced from $800,000 to just $100 with certain conditions.

What we know:

Judge Chantal Eldridge of the 331st District Court said she is going to increase Morson's bond "because of the potential safety threat to the defendants' family and the community at large."

The judge has increased Morson's bond to $100,000 with conditions he cannot have a firearm or be around firearms.

What they're saying:

Morson's attorney said this leaves the door open for people to be left in jail indefinitely and shows it's up to the defense to pay attention to the calendar.

He said this is a violation of Morson's 5th and 6th amendment rights.

The backstory:

Stephon Morson is accused of shooting Keshawn Cage in October 2024.

Police said it happened at an apartment complex on Burton Drive in Southeast Austin and Morson’s hoodie, shoes, and the gun investigators believe was used that night were found about 500 yards away.

Court documents said a witness told detectives Morson and another person were arguing with Cage, calling Cage a snitch, claiming he worked with law enforcement and got another man locked up. The arrest affidavit said the witness identified Morson as the shooter.

Stephon Morson (Austin Police Department)

Morson was arrested on November 6, 2024, for murder and tampering with evidence. His bail was set at $800,000.

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure states a person accused of a felony must be released, or their bail must be reduced if the state isn’t ready for trial within 90 days.

The state didn’t present these cases to a grand jury until day 91. The same day, Morson’s attorney asked the judge to let his client out.

Last week, the parties met to discuss the possibility of Morson’s bail being reduced. The District Attorney claimed they told the court about their concerns if Morson was released. They said on social media he was potentially bragging about the murder, showing violence, they said Cage’s family had concerns, and an anonymous tip said Morson intended to flee if he got out.

The Travis County Judge set the bail at $100 and ordered no contact with the victims’ family or witnesses, a GPS monitoring system, no travel, and no social media.

What's next:

Morson has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for March 28.