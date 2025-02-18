Austin man charged with first-degree murder gets bond reduced from $800K to just $100

The Brief A 19-year-old man is out on bond after his bond amount was drastically reduced from $800K to just $100 with certain conditions. Stephon Morson is accused of shooting and killing Keshawn Cage in South Austin last October. In Texas, a person accused of a felony must be released, or their bail must be reduced if the state isn’t ready for trial within 90 days. The DA presented their case on day 91.



The Travis County District Attorney is asking for a judge to increase a murder suspect's bond after he was able to get out of jail on just $100 bail.

This came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the move ‘outrageous.’

What we know:

Stephon Morson is accused of shooting Keshawn Cage in October 2024.

Police said it happened at an apartment complex in Southeast Austin and Morson’s hoodie, shoes, and the gun investigators believe was used that night were found about 500 yards away.

Stephon Morson (Austin Police Department)

Court documents said a witness told detectives Morson and another person were arguing with Cage, calling Cage a snitch, claiming he worked with law enforcement and got another man locked up. The arrest affidavit said the witness identified Morson as the shooter.

Morson was arrested on November 6, 2024, for murder and tampering with evidence. His bail was set at $800,000.

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure states a person accused of a felony must be released, or their bail must be reduced if the state isn’t ready for trial within 90 days.

The state didn’t present these cases to a grand jury until day 91. The same day, Morson’s attorney asked the judge to let his client out.

Last week, the parties met to discuss the possibility of Morson’s bail being reduced. The District Attorney claimed they told the court about their concerns if Morson was released. They said on social media he was potentially bragging about the murder, showing violence, they said Cage’s family had concerns, and an anonymous tip said Morson intended to flee if he got out.

The Travis County Judge set the bail at $100 and ordered no contact with the victims’ family or witnesses, a GPS monitoring system, no travel, and no social media.

What they're saying:

The Travis County District Attorney's office issued a release on the situation, saying that the office secured an indictment on Feb. 5 against Morson for murder and tampering with evidence.

In the release, the office says:

"It is the State’s position that under Texas case law, the Court has the power to increase bond when a change in circumstances has occurred: in this case, the grand jury has issued an indictment alleging a serious offense. The State hopes that the Court will exercise the authority given to it under Texas law, an authority numerous Courts of Appeals have recognized.

"We have also reached out to the Cage family, which we know is experiencing unimaginable grief at this time.

We will also continue working with the trial judges in Travis County to ensure we have a uniform understanding of what the current bond statute requires."

DA José Garza included a statement, saying:

"The legislature did not create a get out of jail free card. Our office returned an indictment against the defendant prior to the initial bond reduction hearing. We are now asking again for an increase in the bond, which we expect will be granted."

Bail reform debate

Dig deeper:

Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X,

"This is outrageous. It’s why I made bail reform an Emergency Item. We must prevent leftist judges from releasing dangerous murderers out on our streets. Those responsible for this release should be held legally liable if anyone is harmed by this criminal."

Abbott said bail reform is an emergency item this legislative session and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is backing him.

"There’s nothing more important than the safety of our citizens; there’s nothing more important than pushing back when courts release dangerous felons onto the streets to kill again," Patrick said.

Reform bills were heard last week in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. They make it tougher for judges to let violent suspects out on bond and limit the use of tax dollars to help offenders get out of jail.

"Whatever it takes, we will not leave here until these bills pass the House, period," Patrick said.

What's next:

Morson is set to have a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Texas Senate was expected to debate bail reform bills on Tuesday, but that didn't happen. It is possible they will take on the items on Wednesday.