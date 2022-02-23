Austin dad creates 'Wordle Junior' for 9-year-old daughter

After the viral game Wordle proved to be a challenge for a nine-year-old girl in Austin, her father created a version for kids called Wordle Junior.

The viral game called Wordle has taken the world by storm. It gives players six chances to guess one, randomly generated five-letter word.

This new game created by an Austinite may seem familiar to Wordle, but it is called Wordle Junior.

"It is much easier, so I enjoy it a lot more," said Ria Mudiganti, Praneeth Mudiganti’s daughter.

Praneeth Mudiganti is a software engineer and created Wordle Junior himself after he and his 9-year-old daughter Ria got hooked on the original game about a month ago.

"I really liked it. I think that's how she found out and like she started playing as well. Wordle is a really nice, fun game, but I think it's a little hard for kids her age to play. I wanted to see if there was something out there that was as fun as it is for adults for kids," he said.

After about a day and a half of work, Praneeth created Wordle Junior- a game people of all ages can enjoy by guessing a four-letter word in seven attempts.

"If you're not on the right path, and you want to know what the letters are, you can use a sneak peek feature, and it'll reveal a letter for you for a second. It is kind of cheating, but I think it's helpful for the kids," said Praneeth.

At first, the game was only meant for his daughter and close friends to enjoy, but two weeks ago he decided to open it up to the public. He posted the link to Reddit, and it garnered thousands of users.

"I have more than 2,000 users using the site in just two weeks now," said Praneeth.

About 2,100 users play Wordle Junior from 33 different countries.

"It feels pretty awesome. I did not expect this. I just started with something that I wanted my daughter to play and have fun with, and, just looking at this map, all these people are playing from all around the world, it just makes me happy," said Praneeth.

He hopes people of all ages continue to enjoy the game as much as he and his daughter already do each day.

"It's much easier, and now I don't have to cheat, so I really like it now," said Ria.

Praneeth says Ria wants to be a programmer when she grows up, so he teaches her how to create games like Wordle Junior.

Wordle Junior has a new word each day. To play, click here.

