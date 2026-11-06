Austin deadly shooting: Police release new details

The Brief New details have been released in connection with a deadly shooting APD said on Nov. 5, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Guadalupe St., a man was shot and killed The shooter is cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time



Austin police have released new details in connection with a deadly shooting on Thursday.

This is being investigated as Austin's 48th homicide of the year.

The backstory:

Police said on Nov. 5, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the Circle K Gas station located at 3909 Guadalupe St.

When officers arrived, they found Bruce Williams on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

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Dig deeper:

The investigation revealed Williams followed a man through the parking lot while threatening to assault and kill him. The man then turned and shot Williams before immediately calling 911.

The man remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time and this remains an active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.