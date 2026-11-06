Texas AG commissioner calls for GOP chair to resign after midterm losses: 'A political catastrophe'

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The Brief Outgoing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for Republican Party of Texas Chair D’Rinda Randall to step down following sweeping GOP losses in the midterms. Democrats flipped the Texas House, took control of the State Board of Education, and won every statewide executive office, including the governor's mansion. Miller blamed party leadership for ignoring voter concerns like property taxes, gas prices, data centers, and government surveillance, while Randall maintained the party will reflect and rebuild.



Outgoing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has called for Republican Party of Texas Chair D’Rinda Randall to resign following sweeping losses in the midterm elections.

Democratic candidates shattered decades of Republican control in Texas after winning every statewide race on the ballot. They flipped the Texas House of Representatives and gained the majority on the State Board of Education.

‘A political catastrophe’

What they're saying:

In a statement Friday, Miller called it "a political catastrophe" and said he repeatedly warned Randall about mounting voter frustration, some of which he says centered around rising property taxes, as well as soaring insurance premiums and gas prices.

"Let's quit pretending this was just another election," Miller said. "We lost the Governor's Mansion, every statewide elected executive office, and the Texas House. The voters didn't whisper their displeasure. They shouted it from the rooftops. The Republican Party leadership had been warned, and all we got from Randall was a weak-kneed statement that doesn’t accept any responsibility for Republicans’ failure."

Randall released the following statement on the night of the Nov. 3 election:

"Tonight, we congratulate our Republican candidates who earned the trust of Texas voters and celebrate their victories. We also acknowledge the difficult losses and thank every candidate, volunteer, and supporter who gave their all. Tonight may be difficult, but it is not the end of our story. We will reflect honestly, learn from our setbacks, and come back stronger. Tonight, we accept the results. Tomorrow, we begin rebuilding. Our commitment to Texas remains unwavering, and the work continues."

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Miller claims GOP ignored voter concerns

Dig deeper:

Miller went on to blame the party for misunderstanding voters, especially when it came to concerns about data centers' impact on rural communities and outrage over Flock cameras, which garnered fears of government surveillance.

He noted that those issues should have been a part of the "conservative message," but said they were ignored by party leaders.

"I told D’Rinda Randall what I was hearing from farmers, ranchers, veterans, homeowners, and small-business owners all across Texas, I specifically urged her to encourage our Republican candidates to take these concerns seriously and address them publicly," Miller said. "Instead, she argued that the data center issue wasn't as important as the social issues she was focused on."

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Democrat will take over as Texas AG commissioner

The backstory:

Miller lost the Republican primary in March to Nate Sheets. Democratic candidate Clayton Tucker ended up winning voter support during the Nov. 3 election, defeating Sheets by about five percentage points.

Tucker will be the first Democrat to become the state’s agriculture commissioner in nearly four decades. The outgoing commissioner congratulated Tucker after his win, saying he would work closely with him and his team to ensure a smooth transition.

"Regardless of politics or party affiliation, our commitment to Texas agriculture must always come first," Miller said.