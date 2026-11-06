Gov. Abbott activates additional Texas emergency resources ahead of potential weekend flood threat

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The Brief Governor Abbott has mobilized state emergency resources to respond to potential flash flooding across South and West Texas. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flood threats from Friday night through early next week. Specific areas at highest risk include the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Border, and Coastal Bend regions.



Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state emergency response resources as multiple rounds of thunderstorms could potentially bring flooding to South and West Texas.

What we know:

The National Weather Service expects the storms to begin later Friday night and to last through the early part of next week.

The primary threats include heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, especially in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas Border and Coastal Bend regions.

What resources will be available

The following state emergency response resources are being made available to local communities:

Texas A&M swiftwater and floodwater rescue boat squads, urban search and rescue teams and high-profile vehicles to assist with flood rescues

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, rescue boat teams and helicopters with hoist capabilities

Emergency medical teams, ambulances and all-terrain vehicles

Texas Department of Safety troopers, helicopters and the agency’s Tactical Marine Unit

TDEM personnel to support emergency response resources across the state

Various state agencies will also be monitoring power outages, road conditions, agricultural and livestock needs, the natural gas supply, and air, water and wastewater.

What they're saying:

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the threat of heavy rainfall and flash floods across South and West Texas," Abbott said. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize additional state emergency response resources to support local officials and help protect Texans."

How to stay prepared

What you can do:

The governor also urged Texans to pay close attention to local forecasts, follow guidance from state and local officials, and to avoid flooded roads.

Residents can also make sure they’re prepared by making an emergency plan and packing an emergency supply kit.

More safety tips and information can be found by clicking here. To check road conditions, click here.