Gina Hinojosa's transition process compared to Ann Richards, former staffer says

The Brief The clock is now ticking on the transition team for Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. It’s a process drawing comparisons to the change in power process involving Ann Richards when she took over from republican Bill Clements.



There hasn’t been a transition of power like this in the state of Texas in 36 years.

It could be argued that there has never been one this widespread in modern history.

What they're saying:

The clock is now ticking on the transition team for Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. It’s a process drawing comparisons to the change in power process involving Ann Richards when she took over from republican Bill Clements.

"And they were glad to turn things over to us and patted us on the back and said, good luck," said Chuck McDonald, a former staff member for Richards.

On the Battleground Texas show, Greg Groogan and political analyst Bill King noted the historic moment now in play. But also, Hinojosa, despite her bi-partisan pledge, is facing high expectations from the party base. An immediate challenge for Hinojosa, according to McDonald, goes to the core of being governor.

"I think it's important to remember the biggest challenge we face, and it will be even a bigger challenge for Governor Hinojosa's team, is the state regulatory agencies who do report to the executive branch as well as the legislative branch. You have people take a state agency like TCEQ, the environmental agency. You could have worked there 30 years, and you've never, ever had a democratic executive directing what their expectations are for the agency," said McDonald.

Hinojosa has said she will start making big decisions on day one, like firing TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. McDonald was asked how realistic it is for a full push or if a lag should be expected.

"I remember we had a retreat where all Richard's leadership came together for like five really intensive days of whiteboarding, everything we wanted to do in that first month. And I very much suspect that's what Gina Hinojosa and her folks will do something like that," said McDonald.

One big difference between then and now, according to McDonald, is technology. He said their transition team only had one cellphone to work with. Now, there are more cellphones and more political pressure from the social media that’s posted from those phones.